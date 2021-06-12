fbpx
New Terminal To Curb Illegal Refining Of Oil

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

New Terminal To Curb Illegal Refining Of Oil

June 12, 2021098
New Terminal To Curb Illegal Refining Of Oil

In a bid to curb the illegal refining of oil in the country, the Federal Government has entered into a contract with shareholders to construct the Brass Petroleum Products Terminal Ltd (BPPT), a move that the government envisions would bring sanity to the refining space.

Announing this was the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on Friday, in Abuja during the signing ceremony.

Timipre described the construction of the terminal, which would be located in the Niger Delta region, as “a big milestone” for residents of the area who have been purchasing oil products five times higher than in other areas.

The terminal would accomodate other facilities such as a two-way product jetty, a 50 million litre facility depot, among others.

The minister said, “Today is my happiest day as a minister because of the successful Nigeria International Petroleum summit and this happening now is an indication that we are driving our aspiration.

READ ALSO: Exclusive: CBN’s Forex Restriction On Sugar, Wheat Will Boost Local Production – Farmcrowdy CEO

“This agreement has scored Mr. President so high because nobody has impacted the oil sector more than he has done.

“Apart from approving this agreement, the president also approved building of Oloibiri Museum, which is moving at a high speed.

“Construction of this depot in the Niger Delta is a big milestone as the people in the riverine areas buy petroleum products five times the price other people purchase it.

“This project will assuage the problems of the Niger Delta and will curb illegal refining occassioned by lack of access to the product.

“With this happening, we will have products at the same rate as anywhere.”

About Author

New Terminal To Curb Illegal Refining Of Oil
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Aisha Buhari COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 9, 20190184

Aisha Buhari Seeks an Exclusively APC Government

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider only card-carrying members for political appointments. She m
Read More
Guinness Leads Top Gainers' Chart, As Stock Market Records Gains BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 20, 20200157

NSE Investors Rake in ₦18 billion Gain on Wednesday

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Investors gained 18 billion Naira on Wednesday on the equities Market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange as demand for Tier 1 bank stocks, and Internationally B
Read More
Gas Explosion Rocks Obasanjo Presidential Library, Two Persons Feared Dead EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 20, 20210392

BREAKING: Gas Explosion Rocks Obasanjo Presidential Library, Two Persons Feared Dead

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram An explosion has rocked the Olúségun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta on Thursday, with unconfirmed reports stating that two lives were lost in the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.