fbpx
New Taxes On Deepwater Projects Discouraging Oil Investors – Report

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

New Taxes On Deepwater Projects Discouraging Oil Investors – Report

March 28, 2021052
Nigeria's Crude Oil Earnings Shrink By 35.7% In 2020

The International Energy Agency, IEA, has observed that the introduction of new taxes on deepwater projects by the Nigerian government is discouraging oil and gas investors.

The agency in its latest report entitled ‘Oil 2021: Analysis and forecast to 2026’, stated that the global collapse in oil prices was also a disincentive to investments.

“As other producers in Africa seek to improve commercial terms, Nigeria plans to raise taxes on its deepwater oil production, which will make investments less attractive,” the report stated.

“The oil price collapse, in addition to an increase in deepwater government royalties, may prompt IOCs (international oil companies) to review projects.”

It predicted that crude oil capacity in Nigeria would drop by 200,000 barrels to 1.6 million barrels per day by 2026 as a result of low investment.

The EIA said, “With the notable exception of Libya, capacity in most African OPEC+ members is set to slide as producers struggle to attract enough investment to stem declines.

READ ALSO: Petrol Price Remains N165/litre As NNPC Continues Dialogue With Labour

“In Nigeria, crude oil capacity declines from 1.8 million bpd in 2020 to 1.6 million bpd by 2026 due to underinvestment.

According to the agency, the supply cuts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies reduced Nigeria’s crude oil production to 1.5 million bpd in 2020, the lowest level since 2016.

It said, “The oil price collapse, in addition to an increase in deepwater government royalties, may prompt IOCs (international oil companies) to review projects. Total reportedly has pushed back development of the 70,000 bp/.

“The oil price collapse, in addition to an increase in deepwater government royalties, may prompt IOCs (international oil companies) to review projects. Preowei field and is seeking to sell its 12.5 per cent stake in deep water OML 118, which includes the Bonga field.

“Output from the block is expected to rise whenever the Shell-operated Bonga Southwest project gets off the drawing board.”

About Author

New Taxes On Deepwater Projects Discouraging Oil Investors – Report
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

October 28, 2014062

“States Insistence On ECA Sharing Caused Depletion From $9bn To $2bn” – Minister

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Monday revealed that the insistence by the states to share th
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 17, 2013076

Reps: Mark, Tambuwal Prevented Jonathan From Sacking Govs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The House of Representatives on Thursday said that deliberations between President Goodluck Jonathan and the National Assembly leadership saved governors of
Read More
[ MAIN ]AVIATIONNEWS
June 27, 2013073

NAHCO Wins African Airlines Ground Handling Award

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Aviation Handing Company plc (NAHCO Aviance) has bagged the 2012 Ground Handling Service Provider of the year award organized by African Airlin
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.