New South Wales appoints Bola Oyetunji as new Auditor-General

The Premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns has announced the appointment of Bola Oyetunji as the new Auditor-General of the state.

Oyetunji will assume the role in April 2024, succeeding Margaret Crawford PSM who served for eight years.

Following a merit-based selection process, Oyetunji was appointed for his extensive experience across various government levels.

According to the Premier, Chris Minns, he welcomed Mr Oyetunji into his new role at the same time stating that his expertise will be highly valused.

“I welcome the appointment of Mr Oyetunji as the next Auditor-General of this state.

“His extensive experience across all levels of government will be valued highly in this important role.

“Under Mr Oyetunji, the Audit Office will continue to ensure public money is used to achieve the best outcomes for NSW.

According to the Treasurer, Daniel Mookhey: “Mr Oyetunji’s credentials in auditing, including his roles at the Australian National Audit Office and Audit Office of NSW, will be invaluable to ensuring public money is properly spent to best serve the people of NSW.

Commenting on his appointment, Bola Oyetunji said he is committed to the integrity and independence required in holding government and state agencies accountable for how they govern and use resources.

“Being appointed as the next Auditor-General for NSW is a great honour.

“I am committed to the integrity and independence required of the role in holding government and state agencies accountable for how they govern and use resources under their management. I look forward to serving the NSW Parliament in this capacity.”

His former roles include Group Executive Director – Financial Statements Audit Service Group, Group Head – Systems Assurance and Data Analytics Group and Senior Executive Director – Financial Statements Audit Services Group at the Australian National Audit Office. He also had a long and successful period in senior roles at the Audit Office of NSW.