New Petroleum Act Will Attract Investors, Says PwC

The Country Senior Partner at PwC Nigeria, Uyi Akpata, has described the 2021 Petroleum Industry Act as legislation that will attract local and international investors into the country.

Akpata, in a statement on Thursday, said the PIA will transform the regulatory and fiscal landscape in the oil and gas industry.

According to him, all stakeholders in the industry will derive benefits as contained in the provisions in the Act.

According to him, the PIA is “one of the most audacious attempts to overhaul the petroleum sector in Nigeria would transform the legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal landscape with far-reaching implications for all.”

The Act, he added, would drastically redefine the Nigerian oil and gas landscape through its wide-ranging impact on various fundamental aspects of the economy including energy, banking, insurance, among others.