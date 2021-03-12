New Online Platform, Familylifers.com, To Empower 2 Million Members

March 12, 2021 96

A family-oriented online platform, www.familylifers.com, has pledged to provide wealth creating empowerment for two million members of the community.

The co- founders, Mr. Bisi Adewale and Mrs. Yomi Adewale, said the platform was built to address structural and practical challenges faced by Nigerian youths.

Speaking at the launch of www.familylifers.com, they said the platform offered empowerment, employment, acquisition of skills, advertisement of businesses for SMEs and entrepreneurs.

They noted that it was designed with the purpose of using technology to address the myriad challenges facing families and uses the social media to bring families together to address issues affecting them.

Adewale, an accountant and a life coach said, “Seeing the present state of the nation, we need to pay attention to our young people, and help them grow to full potential and responsible adults who can join in nation-building

“The new platform will also give room for young Nigerians to interact and showcase their skills, products and services Free Of Charge. It will also be an avenue for unemployed graduates to be linked with employers of labour as they upload their CVs on the platform.

According to him, Nigeria has one of the largest numbers of young people in the world saying that he and his wife were motivated to launch the familifers.com because they couldn’t sit down without helping these young ones to become better personalities.

Yomi Adewale, co-founder of familylifers.com in her welcome address said that the initiative is meant to support the efforts of the government in curbing the rate of unemployment among youth.

Describing the COVID-19 pandemic as a great impact on the citizens, she said that it has increased challenges faced by families, especially youth and young adults who are the future of the nation and tomorrow’s leaders.

“The current unemployment rate of 27.1 per cent (National Bureau of Statistics, Q2 2020) implies an increase in the poverty level in many families. Many youths are out of jobs beyond gender, geographical or educational biased reasons.”

“It is on these premises that the initiative of creating an online platform was built to address structural and practical challenges faced by our youth today.”