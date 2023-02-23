New Neobank, Sofri Saving Nigerians From Failed Banking Transactions Since Cashless Policy

Since the aftermath effect of the cashless policy, Nigerians have had a terrible time experiencing successful banking transactions made through their mobile apps and debit cards. More often, one would need to say a prayer before initiating a transaction and then hope that it goes through and doesn’t come back.

In a recent poll conducted by TechCabal on its Twitter page, the Pan African tech media platform asked its audience to identify the Nigerian payment app has been their savior this cashless period.

The responses to the question had more people tagging and mentioning Nigerian neobank, Sofri. Sofri is a fast upriser within the Nigerian fintech space and definitely one of the digital banks to watch out for in 2023.

Most of Sofri bank users highlighted its swiftness in payment transactions as a major for them. Swiftness and the surety of transfers and other payment types is a major concern for most Nigerians this period. In a period where most banking apps have countless downtimes, Sofri has its customers smiling and banking.

Sofri is the digital banking arm of top diversified financial group, DLM Capital Group. The financial brand was launched in April 2022 with the goal of revolutionizing mobile banking in Nigeria and attempts to do so with a one-stop-shop approach to banking. Through the Sofri mobile app, customers can take loans, make payments, save, and invest. Available on both the android and IOS app stores, the Sofri app is all that need to make that switch to a fully cashless banking experience. As a way of helping to cushion the harsh effects from the cash swap and cashless policy, the bank also plans to execute a promo where it gives N10,000 to 100 new account users every day from 27th February 2023.