New Naira Scarcity May Force Reps To Reconvene – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives (reps), Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that the lawmakers may reconvene if the hardship caused by the naira exchange persists.

While lawmakers are on recess and are expected to return after the general elections, Gbajabiamila believes that the scarcity of new naira notes and the attendant consequences may force the House of Representatives (reps) to reconvene.

“Many have argued on the independence of CBN, the autonomy of CBN. That does not make CBN above the law.

“The constitution gives the House the power to issue an arrest warrant against anyone, we can summon anybody, and that was exactly what the House was going to do until the CBN governor came,” Lanre Lasisi, his media aide, quoted the Speaker as saying during a town hall meeting with some ethnic groups in Surulere, Lagos, on Sunday.

“So, we are watching, and we are monitoring very closely.

“If need be, we will reconvene the House, even though we’ve all been away for our elections. I will call the House back if need be.”

According to him, the House made several attempts to intervene in the naira swap crisis, including inviting Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele.

“We summoned the CBN governor the first time and again, but he refused to answer because we had many hard questions for him,” the Speaker added.

“It was until I issued the threat of warrant of arrest before he came, and I would’ve signed that warrant; it would’ve been the first time in the history of the National Assembly that a CBN governor would be arrested. I would’ve done it.”