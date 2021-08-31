New Month Messages For September 2021: Happy New Month Prayers, Wishes

August 31, 2021 251

Send your loved ones a sweet message for the month of September 2021 as collated by Bizwatch Nigeria has obtained happy new month September, new month messages and happy new month prayers for all.

Happy New Month Text Messages for Friends- September 2021

May this new month bring you more joy, gladness, laughter and fun than ever before. Happy New Month to you, my dearest friend.

2. I wish you all you wish yourself, but most especially I wish you have a wonderful month ahead of you. Happy New Month my sweet friend.

3. May this month and every other month after be full of gladness, laughter, love and pleasant surprises. Happy New Month my beautiful friend.

4. In this beautiful new month, I hope you will always be happy and stay happy all through the month. And may you make every moment count. Happy New Month my good friend.

5. Cheers to an awesome and interesting month ahead. A month full of fun, adventures and gladness. Happy New Month my lovely friend.

6. Today is another opportunity to right yesterday’s wrong. Today is another chance to start afresh and today is another avenue to be better than yesterday. Happy New Month to you, my buddy.

7. It’s my prayer that you make every second, minute, day and week of this month count. Happy New Month my dearest friend.

8. May all that you do in this new month be productive and successful. Happy New Month to you, my sweet friend.

9. No matter what happens in this new month, you will always have a reason to be grateful and happy all through the month. Happy New Month my beautiful friend.

10. I just want to wish you a beautiful, amazing and sweet month ahead of you. Happy New Month to you, my good friend.

11. May you today and always experience God’s favour and mercy upon your life. Happy New Month to you, my beautiful friend.

12. I pray that God will take your worries, failures and anxieties away from you in this new month. Happy New Month, my good friend.

13. May you soar above every failure and disappointment in this new month and beyond. Happy New Month to you, my dearest friend.

14. In this new month, you shall experience joy unspeakable and abundance of happiness. Happy New Month, my lovely friend.

15. May God perfect everything that needs to be perfected in your life this new month. Happy New Month to you, my best friend.

Happy New Month Messages for Yourself

Best Happy New Month Text Messages and Wishes for yourself.

1. It’s another great month, it’s time for me to do something new in a new way with a new idea. Happy New Month to me.

2. In this beautiful new month, I will be celebrated. I will be promoted and I will be elevated. Happy New Month to me, myself and I.

3. I wish myself a month full of gladness, benevolence and love. Happy New Month to a new me.

4. I got no worries, no problem just because it is a wonderful and fantastic new month and I have every reason to be grateful. Happy New Month!

5. I’m letting go of past failure, disappointment, and pain and I’m embracing this month with a heart full of new ideas and inspiration. Happy New Month.

6. May each and every day of this new month be filled with happiness and joy unspeakable for me. Happy New Month to me, myself and I.

7. It’s the dawn of another month and I pray it will be favourably to me. It will be filled with laughter and love. Happy New Month to me.

8. As today make the beginning of a new month, may everything within me be refreshed. And may I forget about what was gone and start with a clean slate. Happy New Month.

9. From this new month, may everything that I do point me always towards my goals and dreams in life. Happy New Month.

10. It’s my prayer that this month will be filled with beautiful experiences and great memories. Happy New Month to me, myself and I.

11. I pray that this beautiful new month brings me, myself and I great achievements. Happy New Month to me.

12. May God’s wonders never cease in my life today and throughout this new month. Happy New Month to me, myself and I.

13. In this new month, I pray that my smile will never fade away with the ups and downs of life. Happy New Month to a new me.

14. May God fill this new month with pleasant surprises and abundance of blessings for me. Happy New Month to me.

15. Cheers to a beautiful, inspiring and fabulous month for me, myself and I. Happy New Month!

Happy New Month Messages for Boyfriend/Girlfriend- September 2021

Sweet Happy New Month Wishes, Messages and SMS to send to Your Boyfriend or Girlfriend.

1. New day, new week, new month, new experiences, new challenges and new dreams. I wish you have the best experience so far in life this month and I hope all your dreams come true. Happy New Month to you, my prince charming.

2. As you step into another month today, I wish you the very best thing and hope you achieve your goals. Happy New Month sweetie pie.

3. I wish that this new month will be as colourful as the rainbow and as beautiful as the radiance of the evening sunset. Happy New Month my dearest.

4. Cheers to another wonderful month, and I hope you will enjoy it to the fullest. Happy New Month to you, my one and only.

5. Happy New Month to you, my love and I wish that all your wishes today and always come true. I love you more than you know.

6. A new month always comes with new ideas, new innovation and a new beginning. And I wish you that you materialize all your ideas this month. Happy New Month to you, my cuppy cake.

7. As from this month and every other month, you will always succeed in all that you do. Happy New Month my king.

8. I hope this new month will bring you a lot of opportunities and bring you a step closer to your dreams than the previous month. Happy New Month to you, my princess.

9. It’s my desire that this new month will be to you a month to always remember for greatness and happiness. Happy New Month my dearest.

10. My heartfelt wishes are that all your good heart desires today will come true. Happy New Month to you, my baby.

11. In this new month, you will know no sadness. Happiness and joy will always encompass you. Happy New Month my prince charming.

12. Throughout this month and beyond, you will always have a reason to have a beautiful glowing smiling face at all times. Good morning beautiful.

13. The month of breakthrough, open doors and blessings are here. Get all ready to possess all your lost possessions. Happy New Month handsome.

14. Hello, sweetie pie! I just want to wish that you have a beautiful and happy new month ahead of you. I cherish you forever.

15. As you step into a brand new day in a new month, may you have a new inspiration to pursue your dreams and goals in life. Happy New Month my love.

Happy New Month Messages for Dad/Mum

Cute Happy New Month SMS, New Month Messages and New Month SMS to send to Your Dad or Mum.

1. Dad, I wish you a beautiful and amazing new month ahead of you. Happy New Month!

2. It’s a start of a new era and I wish you all that is good in life this month and always. Happy New Month to you, my sweet mum.

3. All your efforts in this new month will not be in vain as you will reap the fruits of your labour. Happy New Month dad.

4. Your joy and happiness in this new month will know no boundaries. Happy New Month my beautiful mum. I cherish you forever.

5. Each and every day in this new month will bring you a step closer to your dreams. Happy New Month to the best dad in the world – You.

6. Happiness, joy, gladness, laughter, success and prosperity are all yours this month and beyond. Happy New Month my beautiful mum.

7. Like the eagle, you will fly above every obstacle on your way to success in this new month. Happy New Month to you, dad.

8. Just like precious stones, you will always and forever be valued. I cherish you always. Happy New Month my sweet mum.

9. In this new month, you shall flourish and do exploit. You shall be blessed beyond measure. Happy New Month dad.

10. You’re the best mum in the whole universe and you deserve the best thing that life has got to offer today and beyond. Happy New Month my caring mum.

11. I’m wishing you an amazing and splendid month ahead. A month filled with gladness and love. Happy New Month dad.

12. You know what awaits you, mum? A month of laughter, joy unspeakable and merriment awaits you. Happy New Month my sweet mum.

13. Today and throughout this morning, may your mind and heart always be open to possibilities. Happy New Month dad.

14. May God keep you far away from sorrow, pain and suffering in this new month. And may you always have a reason to be grateful and happy. Happy New Month to you, my beautiful mum.

15. Challenges and difficulties will be far from you. And God will always provide you with solutions whenever the need arises in this new month. Happy New Month dad.

Happy New Month Messages for Son/Daughter

Lovely Happy New Month SMS, New Month Messages and New Month SMS to send to Your Son or Daughter.

1. I pray for you in this new month that you will never meet challenges that will be beyond what you can overcome. Happy New Month my dearest son.

2. I wish you a trouble free month ahead of you and may God keep you safe from every evil throughout the month. Happy New Month to you, my beautiful daughter.

3. May this month come with new ideas, new blessing and a new purpose too. Happy New Month son.

4. May you be successful in all that you do this month and until the end of time. Happy New Month my princess.

5. Worries and anxieties will be very far away from you. You will triumph over every obstacle and challenge of life. Happy New Month my little prince charming.

6. Your beautiful glowing smiling face will never cease to shine always all through this month and beyond. Happy New Month my baby.

7. May this month becomes one of your best month ever. I wish you all that you wish yourself, son. Happy New Month my dearest son.

8. In this wonderful month, may you continually be favoured and blessed by both God and human. Happy New Month my beautiful daughter.

9. I pray that you will always hope and trust in God, and may God grant you the grace to follow His plans for your life. Happy New Month to you, my darling son.

10. Get set to gather all your lost possessions, as God will be restoring all your lost glory in this new month. Happy New Month my sweet daughter.

11. In your busy life, I pray for you that you will always have time to be grateful to God for all He has done and for all He will still do for you. Happy New Month my dearest son.

12. May this beautiful new month be a start of beautiful things in your life. I wish you a pleasant month ahead of you. Happy New Month my beautiful daughter.

13. Thank God it’s another awesome month and I wish you God’s best today and all through the month. Happy New Month son.

14. Drop off the pain of the past and embrace the joy and happiness that comes with a new month. Happy New Month to you, my lovely daughter.

15. For the previous month worries and anxieties belong to the past. It’s a new month today and gladness, merriment and love await you. Happy New Month my handsome son.