COVEREDUCATION & TRAINING

New LASU VC, Olatunji-Bello Resumes

September 20, 20210148
The new Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, on Monday morning resumed as the ninth substantive VC of the university.

The appointment of Olatunji-Bello was approved after she was recommended by the Selection Committee by the Visitor to the University, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, last Thursday.

The new VC was welcomed into the Senate Building of the university by a crowd of workers.

Among those who welcomed her was the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke.

A statement issued by the school said, “After months of heightened expectations by stakeholders, the Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the University, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday, appointed former Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, 9th Substantive Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University to wide applause from all and sundry.”

Oke served as the acting VC from January this year when the tenure of the eighth substantive VC, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, lapsed.

Before being selected as the VC, Olatunji-Bello had served in various capacities in the university as a deputy vice chancellor and acting VC.

She was selected the VC after two selection processes were canceled by Sanwo-Olu following controversies that trailed the exercises.

The Professor of Physiology is 57-year-old and was born on April 23, 1964, in Lagos.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

