fbpx
New Guaranty Trust Training Complex Dedicated to Memory of Co-founder, Tayo Aderinokun

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCENEWS

New Guaranty Trust Training Complex Dedicated to Memory of Co-founder, Tayo Aderinokun

June 30, 2021064
New Guaranty Trust Training Complex Dedicated to Memory of Co-founder, Tayo Aderinokun

Ten years after the passing of the co-founder and former Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank, Mr Tayo Aderinokun MFR, the leading financial institution has opened its new Training Complex in his name.

The Complex was commissioned on Thursday, June 24, 2021, and will be known as “Tayo’s Plaza.”

Mr Tayo Aderinokun MFR was one of Africa’s most influential and renowned bankers. Born in 1955, his passion for excellence, entrepreneurial acumen and dedication to service led to his co-founding of Guaranty Trust Bank in 1990.

He became the Managing Director of the Bank in August 2002, leading it to the enviable position of one of Nigeria’s best managed financial institutions until his passing on Tuesday, June 14th 2011.

READ ALSO: Stock Market: Market Sentiment Improves, As Investors Gain N20bn

L – R:   Mr Segun Agbaje, CEO, Guaranty Trust Bank; Mode Aderinokun, Daughter of Late Tayo Aderinokun, Co-founder of GTBank; Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Ogun State; Mrs Osaretin Demuren, Outgoing Chairman, GTBank; Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, Minister of Mines and Steel Development and Mr Tokunbo Talabi, Secretary to Ogun State Government at the Commissioning of the new GTBank Training Complex in Abeokuta named Tayo’s Plaza in commemoration of the 10th memorial of Aderinokun’s demise yesterday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Situated in the tranquil city of Abeokuta, Ogun State, Tayo’s Plaza houses an 8 storey training complex that includes 105 ensuite residential rooms, half a dozen lecture halls, two fully equipped libraries, an amphitheatre and a banking hall with 24 teller terminals amongst other facilities.

All entrants to Guaranty Trust will now pass through Tayo’s Plaza, where they will undergo an intensive screening and extensive onboarding programme on delivering the best customer experience in financial services.

Commenting on the opening of Tayo’s Plaza, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank, Segun Agbaje, said, “Through our new training complex, we will continue to nurture and empower young people to think critically and break new grounds in excellence.”

Renowned for its forward-thinking approach to financial services and customer engagement, Guaranty Trust Bank was recently ranked Africa’s Most Admired Finance Brand in the 10th-anniversary rankings of Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands, the pre-eminent survey and ranking of the Top 100 admired brands in Africa.

In 2020, the Bank was awarded the Best Bank in Nigeria by Euromoney Magazine for a record-extending tenth time and the Euromoney Excellence in Leadership Africa Award for its swift reaction in responding to the Covid-19 crisis and for addressing the impact of the pandemic on its customers and communities.

About Author

New Guaranty Trust Training Complex Dedicated to Memory of Co-founder, Tayo Aderinokun
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

French Agency, MAN Offer $81 Million For Clean Energy Development [ MAIN ]COVERMANUFACTURINGNEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
February 28, 20210438

French Agency, MAN Offer $81 Million For Clean Energy Development

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The French Development Agency and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) are collectively offering $81m for the development of renewable energy and
Read More
NEWS
February 22, 20170216

Traders Bet Naira Devaluation As Buhari Extends Vacation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Traders increased bets that Nigeria will allow the naira to weaken after the central bank eased some capital controls and President Muhammadu Buhari, who op
Read More
September 30, 20140103

Nigeria Records 34 Points Improvement In ‘Doing Business’ Index

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Bank’s ‘Doing Business in Nigeria 2014’ report has revealed that the country recorded significant improvements in its ‘Doing Business’ index withi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.