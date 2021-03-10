fbpx
New Eastern Rail Corridor Connects 12 States

March 10, 20210143
Govt Opens Portal For Online Booking of Train Ticket

The Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern railway corridor has been revived by the Federal Government and will connect 12 states in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari virtually performed the unveiling of the project on Tuesday as well as new extensions and facilities, including the construction of Bonny Deepsea Port and Railway Industrial park in Port Harcourt.

The President said the Port Harcourt – Maiduguri railway would revive economic activities along the Eastern corridor, which has been greatly affected by insurgency.

“The connection of the railway to a new seaport in Bonny Island and Railway Industrial Park, Port Harcourt is designed to increase the viability and boost transshipment of cargo and freight locally, across the West African sub-region and in the Continental Free Trade Area.

“The sum of the socio-economic and environmental benefits of these projects includes creation of massive employment locally.

“In addition, there will be further  utilization of local contents and technology transfer, increase in internally generated revenue and would serve as a fulcrum for the achievement of the Federal Government’s planned Integrated Development Masterplan,” he said.

The project is partly funded by the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC) at 85 per cent while the Federal Government makes 15 per cent counterpart fund, the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, stated.

He explained that the Bonny Deep seaport and Railway Industrial park, Port Harcourt, were being developed through direct investment by the conglomerate led by Messrs CCECC Nigeria Limited with a total investment portfolio of $700 million.

He said, “Upon completion, trains on the Port Harcourt – Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway will run at 60 – 80 kilometers per hour Kph and 80 – 100 kilometers per hour Kph for freight and passenger respectively.

“The Bonny Deepsea port have a container terminal of 500,000 TEU (20-foot equivalent unit) per annum capacity and 100,000 DWT (Deadweight tonnage) Berth.

“The Railway Industrial park, Port Harcourt would be supported by necessary infrastructure (Power, Water, Waste Disposal, ICT, Gas distribution) as well as transportation, logistics centres and ancillaries.”

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Comment here

