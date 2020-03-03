New CBN Deputy Governor Kingsley Obiora Resumes Office

Dr Kingsley Obiora has formally assumed office as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, replacing Dr Okwu Nnanna, who exited from the bank on February 2, 2020.

This was disclosed according to a statement released by the CBN.

Assigning the new deputy governor to the Economic Policy Directorate, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele charged him to go beyond upholding the interest of the CBN to upholding the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians, majority of who he said desired positive impact in their daily lives.

The governor, who alluded to the youthfulness of Obiora and some new directors in the bank, said deliberate effort was being made by the management of the bank to assign more responsibility to the youth, who he noted possessed energy that must be put to positive use for the good of Nigerians.

While urging all present to work together to enable the bank to achieve its objectives, Emefiele charged them to strive to etch their names in the annals of the bank as having contributed their quota to the overall development of the country.

Source: VON