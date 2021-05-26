New Airline, Green Africa Airways, Sells ‘Lagos To Abuja For N16,500’

May 26, 2021 44

A Nigerian start-up carrier, Green Africa Airways, has made its entry into Nigerian aviation industry.

The airline on Tuesday commenced sale of flight tickets to travellers who intend making seat reservation on its fleet.

Green Africa Airways had earlier announced an initial route network on which to commence operations.

The network focuses on its Lagos base and comprises six domestic destinations, including Abuja, Port Harcourt, Akure, Ilorin, Enugu and Owerri.

The airline will however commence flight operations begining June 24, its services to customers is currently restricted to ticket sales.

The airline’s flight ticket from Lagos and Abuja and vice-versa for the year cost between N16,500 and N23,000.

The rate is lower when compared to airfare charged by established airlines.

The airline received two ATR 72-600s registered 5N-GAA and 5N-GAE in April.

Both aircraft which were received at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos have a capacity of 70 passengers in an all-economy, 2-2 layout.