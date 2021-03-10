fbpx
Netherlands Ambassador Charges Govt On Insecurity, Access To Forex

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWS

Netherlands Ambassador Charges Govt On Insecurity, Access To Forex

March 10, 20210171
Netherlands Ambassador Charges Govt On Insecurity, Access To Forex

The Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Harry van Djik, has advised the Nigerian government to urgently address the level of insecurity and unstable foreign exchange rate.

Djik made this call in Abuja on Tuesday at a meeting with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo.

He noted that these two major challenges were affecting the businesses of foreign investors.

A statement issued by the Spokesperson to Adebayo, Ifedayo Sayo, read in part, said the envoy came to discuss bilateral trade relations between the two countries with the minister

“Djik who visited the minister to seek his consent on the revival of bilateral trade consultation between the two countries had wanted the government to address the issue of insecurity and foreign exchange for investors in the country,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: French Agency, MAN Offer $81 Million For Clean Energy Development

The ambassador also spoke on the need to revive the bilateral consultation between Nigeria and Netherlands, noting that the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic forced a postponement of further meetings.

On his part, Adebayo assured investors from the Netherlands that the Federal Government was addressing the issue of insecurity across the country.

The minister said President Muhammadu Buhari, recently changed his service chiefs and took other security measures to assure Nigerians and the business community of his desire to ensure that the country was safe for all and sundry.

He explained that his ministry had set up a working group on the bilateral consultation between both countries and expressed hopes that before the end of the year, the meeting would be revived.

Adebayo told his guests that he had got commitment from the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on the issue of forex, as a meeting on the matter would be held soon.

Adebayo further said that the Federal Government recently signed an agreement for the provision of 25 megawatts of power to each of the free trade zones in Kano and Calabar, urging the investors to also take advantage of this.

Related tags :

About Author

Netherlands Ambassador Charges Govt On Insecurity, Access To Forex
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

May 9, 2013056

Kogi Governor Urges Monarch to Support Agric Programme

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, has urged the Atta-Igala, His Highness Idakwo Ameh-Oboni II, to support the State Government’s Transformation
Read More
NASD BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
December 16, 2019071

NASD Woos PFAs to Invest in Securities the Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Managing Director/CEO of NASD OTC, the platform for the trading of unlisted securities, Mr. Bola Ajomale, has said efforts were on to ensure that Pensio
Read More
January 7, 2015065

Nigerian Equities Market Open On Bearish Note On First Day Of Trading

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The first day of trading in 2015 for the Nigerian equities market saw it shedding  N240 billion, an indication of profit taking by some investors. The marke
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.