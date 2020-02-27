Netflix Unveils Netflix Naija to Nigerian Audience

Globally renowned video streaming service Netflix has finally caught the ‘Nigerian bug,’ with the unveiling of its Nollywood-powered variant: Netflix Naija.

Without wasting time, Netflix has set in motion the creation of its first Nigerian sitcom – ‘The Ghost and The House of Truth.’

With a star cast lined up, this series promises to be one to remember.

Frontline movie stars such as Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Ramsey Noah, Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Kunle Folayan, Kemi Adetiba, Omoni Oboli, Richard Mofe Damijo will ensure that audiences are wowed and awed.

Netflix is also developing two unnamed original Nigerian series.

<noscript><iframe id=instagram-embed-0 class="instagram-media instagram-media-rendered" src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9CxTn5pjbX/embed/captioned/?cr=1&v=12&wp=640&rd=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.von.gov.ng&rp=%2Fnetflix-adds-nigerian-flavour-welcome-netflix-naija%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A0%2C%22os%22%3A4791.734999977052%7D" height=737 frameborder=0 scrolling=no allowfullscreen=allowfullscreen data-instgrm-payload-id=instagram-media-payload-0 data-mce-fragment=1></noscript>

The journey

It will be recalled that Neflix made its first foray into the Nigerian movie industry when it bought the rights to the 2019 Igbo-language production Lion Heart.

<noscript><iframe title="LIONHEART by Genevieve Nnaji - trailer eng sub" width=660 height=371 src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/v45GprEyM7U?feature=oembed" frameborder=0 allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

The movie was a global hit, culminating in its nomination for the 2020 Oscar awards under the category Best International Movie.

Unfortunately, the movie was later disqualified by the Oscar Academy because the production had a “mere 11 minutes of non-English dialogue,” a move that generated angry reactions particularly from Nigerians.

Nevertheless, it is clear that Netflix has seen the massive investment opportunities in Nigeria’s movie industry rated as the third largest in the world after Hollywood (United States) and Bollywood (India).

Already, Netflix Naija has well over 12,000 followers on twitter.

N is for Naija. N is for Nollywood. N is the 14th alphabet. 14 is also how many great talents you're looking at, including yours truly 😂😂😂. N is for Netflix. But most importantly…hello, Nigeria! @NetflixNaija pic.twitter.com/cexLzgtxot — Mo Abudu (@MoAbudu) February 27, 2020

Source: VON