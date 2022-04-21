fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGYTechnology & Business

Netflix To Stop Password Sharing For Subscribers

April 21, 20220139
Netflix To Stop Password Sharing For Subscribers

Streaming platform Netflix has hinted at its plan to stop password-sharing for subscribers. This move, BizWatch Nigeria, understands will be a move designed to add up new members following a sharp fall in the number of subscribers.

While two million subscribers are likely to quit their commitment to Netflix in the next three months, the streaming platform disclosed that the number of households using its service fell by 200,000 between January and March 2022, as it faced stiff competition from rivals.

“Our revenue growth has slowed considerably.

“Our relatively high household penetration – when including the large number of households sharing accounts – combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds,” Netflix told its shareholders.

Netflix reveals factors behind the decline in subscribers’ base

“First, it’s increasingly clear that the pace of growth into our underlying addressable market (broadband homes) is partly dependent on factors we don’t directly control, like the uptake of connected TVs (since the majority of our viewing is on TVs), the adoption of on-demand entertainment, and data costs.

“The company said there are more than 100 million households that use its service and don’t pay for it, on top of its 221.6 million subscribers.

“The company said competition for viewing with linear TV as well as YouTube, Amazon, and Hulu has been robust for the last 15 years.

“Fourth, macro factors, including sluggish economic growth, increasing inflation, geopolitical events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and some continued disruption from COVID are likely having an impact as well,” Netflix explained.

Netflix Increases Prices For Its Subscription Plans
Related tags :

About Author

Netflix To Stop Password Sharing For Subscribers
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

October 15, 20145368

At Last! Scientists Discover Cure For Diabetes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Scientists at the Harvard University have discovered a treatment involving the use of insulin-producing cells that has every potential of curing diabetes. T
Read More
Bitcoin NEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
October 10, 20180433

Cryptocurrency: CNBC Analyst Predicts Bitcoin Price is About to Explode

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Cryptocurrency analyst Ran Neuner — host of the CNBC show Crypto Trader — believes BTC prices are “about to explode,” citing bullish market buzz about the n
Read More
August 20, 20140239

UK Police Officers Investigated For Breaching Social Media Guidelines

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A research has revealed that hundreds of police officers in the UK have been investigated for breaching social media guidelines. Freedom of Information requ
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.