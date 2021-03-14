Netflix To Go Tough On Customers Over Password Sharing

March 14, 2021 72

Streaming platform Netflix has announced its intentions to crack down on password sharing among its users.

When logging in to their Netflix accounts, users got a message that read, “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

Speaking on the plans of the company, a spokesperson said, “this test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.”

The platform stated that the current initiative will not be enforced, as it was still in its testing stage.

However, the number of people that failed the test was not disclosed by Netflix.

With many users sharing passwords with friends and family, an article by the Wall Street Journal showed that one-third of Netflix users shared their passwords with someone not within their household.

Netflix’s Chief Product Officer Greg Peters said, in 2019, that on the issue of password sharing, the company did not have “big plans to announce at this time in terms of doing something differently there”.