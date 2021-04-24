Netflix Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign Features Ikorodu Bois

April 24, 2021 50

On Hollywood’s biggest weekend, Netflix is celebrating fans for the important role they play — For watching, loving, discussing, and even recreating our movies. For inspiring Netflix, its filmmakers and talent every day to make more. And for reminding us that at our core, we’re all fans, too.

Netflix’s wide reach has woken up a new generation of global film fans, allowing them to discover more diverse perspectives, see themselves reflected and inspiring new forms of movie-love. 2020/21 has been a weird and wonderful year for films and film lovers and our films brought joy and hope to the industry and more importantly to fans. Once a year, the Oscars pierce the culture and put movies on our collective minds and this year, we’re putting the spotlight on the Ikorodu Bois to remind movie fans that fans are the most important part of the movies. In seeing the Ikorodu Bois channel their creativity into remakes/tributes of their favorite movies, we see the joy of being a fan.

The Ikorodu Bois are a group of brothers and one cousin from Lagos, Nigeria who remake their favorite movie trailers in their free time. Their style is both charming and inimitable – employing a mix of ingenious DIY and childlike whimsy to recreate mega-budget films on a shoestring. They first caught Netflix’s eye when they remade the trailer for Extraction in June 2020.

Scenes from the Ikorodu Bois’ recreation of the ‘Extraction’ trailer.

The Bois have captivated the world because their passion for entertainment is infectious, and they remind us of that feeling we had when we fell in love with movies as a kid. To help support their filmmaking journey, Netflix sent them a package of professional filmmaking gear last August.

As we approach film’s biggest night, we want to celebrate everyone’s love of movies. This feels like the perfect time, and reason, to give the spotlight to the Bois. They personify a new generation of global film fans, awakened by new ways of enjoying stories and perspectives from all over the world. Great stories can come from anywhere – including from these ultimate fans – and be loved everywhere.

Fans make the movies.