fbpx
Netflix Features Ikorodu Bois In Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWS

Netflix Features Ikorodu Bois In Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign

April 24, 2021050
Netflix Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign Features Ikorodu Bois

On Hollywood’s biggest weekend, Netflix is celebrating fans for the important role they play — For watching, loving, discussing, and even recreating our movies. For inspiring Netflix, its filmmakers and talent every day to make more. And for reminding us that at our core, we’re all fans, too.

Netflix’s wide reach has woken up a new generation of global film fans, allowing them to discover more diverse perspectives, see themselves reflected and inspiring new forms of movie-love. 2020/21 has been a weird and wonderful year for films and film lovers and our films brought joy and hope to the industry and more importantly to fans. Once a year, the Oscars pierce the culture and put movies on our collective minds and this year, we’re putting the spotlight on the Ikorodu Bois to remind movie fans that fans are the most important part of the movies. In seeing the Ikorodu Bois channel their creativity into remakes/tributes of their favorite movies, we see the joy of being a fan.

The Ikorodu Bois are a group of brothers and one cousin from Lagos, Nigeria who remake their favorite movie trailers in their free time. Their style is both charming and inimitable – employing a mix of ingenious DIY and childlike whimsy to recreate mega-budget films on a shoestring. They first caught Netflix’s eye when they remade the trailer for Extraction in June 2020. 

Extraction Trailer Recreation
Scenes from the Ikorodu Bois’ recreation of the ‘Extraction’ trailer.

The Bois have captivated the world because their passion for entertainment is infectious, and they remind us of that feeling we had when we fell in love with movies as a kid. To help support their filmmaking journey, Netflix sent them a package of professional filmmaking gear last August.

Ikorodu Bois Quote

As we approach film’s biggest night, we want to celebrate everyone’s love of movies. This feels like the perfect time, and reason, to give the spotlight to the Bois. They personify a new generation of global film fans, awakened by new ways of enjoying stories and perspectives from all over the world. Great stories can come from anywhere – including from these ultimate fans – and be loved everywhere. 

READ ALSO: Adeosun’s Certificate Forgery Not Comparable To Pantami’s Terrorists Sympathizing Comments – Garba

Fans make the movies.

Army of the Dead
Related tags :

About Author

Netflix Features Ikorodu Bois In Oscar Weekend Film Brand Campaign
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Lagos Helicopter Crash NEWSNEWSLETTER
September 22, 20200180

Inadequate Fuel in Quorum Aviation Helicopter’s Tank Responsible for Crash – AIB Report

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Bell 206-B3 helicopter with registration marks 5N-BW, which crashed in the Ikeja area of Lagos state on August 28, may have come down owing to inadequat
Read More
July 21, 20151100

International Monetary Fund Projects a $52 Billion Drop in Nigeria’s Oil Revenue

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF’s) Article IV Consultation Staff Report, Nigeria’s oil revenue would drop to $52 billion in 2015, from $88
Read More
June 29, 2015373

Lagos Named Headquarters for Sub-Saharan African Operations of Lufthansa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram German based international airline, Lufthansa has designated Lagos as the regional headquarters of its Sub-Saharan operations. The new centre will lead mark
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.