Netflix Partner Kunle Afolayan For Production Of 3 Movies

March 11, 20210105
Netflix, Kunle Afolayan Partner For Production Of 3 Movies

Netflix, a popular US streaming service, and Kunle Afolayan, a Nigerian filmmaker have announced a partnership for the production of three original feature films.

In a statement, the streaming giant said the forthcoming movies will include historical drama, a folklore fantasy, and a character drama.

Upcoming Projects

Netflix also revealed that one of the projects will include an adaptation of ‘Swallow’, a novel by Seffi Atta, Nigerian-American author, playwright and screenwriter.

It added that the three movies will be set in Nigeria, adding that the stories are diverse in genre and riveting in the storyline.

Netflix noted that the collaboration is part of its commitment to Africa’s film industry and further proof that great stories can come from anywhere and be enjoyed by everyone.

“It’s been five years since Netflix launched in Nigeria. Since then, we’ve been able to add a wide variety of Nollywood films and series, and build strong relationships with local creators like Kunle Afolayan,” it read.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to bring his classics like ‘The CEO’, ‘October 1’, ‘The Figurine’ and, most recently, ‘Citation’, to our members around the world and shine a light on Nigerian culture, history, fashion, music, food and languages through his films.”

Reacting to the development, Afolayan said such partnership would enable him to further tell stories about Nigeria to the world.

“There’s never been a greater time for us, where you have so many Nigerian stories being shown to the whole world!” he said.

