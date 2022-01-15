fbpx

Netflix Increases Prices For Its Subscription Plans

January 15, 20220132
Streaming platform Netflix has increased the prices on all its plans. Although this new development is only exclusive to its subscribers in the United States and Canada.

In the United States, the subscription price for the standard plan rose to $15.49. The basic plan went up to $9.99 and the premium plan increased to $19.99.

Similarly, in Canada, the price for Netflix’s standard plan also went up to $16.49 Canadian. While the premium plan went up to $20.99 Canadian, the basic plan remains unchanged.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

“We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

BizWatch Nigeria, however, understands that this is the third time Netflix will raise its prices in three years and the first since October 2020 for streamers residing in the United States and Canada.

“Current members will receive an email notification 30 days before their price changes unless they change their plan,” a notification message on Netflix’s customer support site read.

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

