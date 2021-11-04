fbpx

Netflix Games Now Available For Android Users Globally

November 4, 20210161
Netflix Dabbles Into Games, As Streaming Competition Gets Stiff

Netflix has announced the launch of its firts five mobile games on its Android app as part of its expanded service to its subscribers.

The company said that the games are available immediately for people with an Android phone or tablet while the Apple iOS devices will be available in the coming months.

As of Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, Netflix said users won’t need to leave the Netflix app as they can play all the games in same place.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu Visits Site Of Lagos Building Collapse

As they’re added to Netflix’s main app, games will be accessible in a row on the homepage, in a new games tab or from a drop-down menu for categories, it added.

Members everywhere can now play five mobile games: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

The last three games were part of Netflix’s test of mobile gaming in Poland, Spain and Italy earlier this year.

The move is the latest, biggest step in Netflix’s effort to make video games part of its standard subscriptions.

About Author

Netflix Games Now Available For Android Users Globally
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

