Netflix Acquires 'Fate Of Alakada'

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS

Netflix Acquires ‘Fate Of Alakada’

February 13, 2021023
Netflix Acquires 'Fate Of Alakada'

Netflix, a popular US streaming service, has acquired ‘Fate of Alakada’, a 2020 movie by Toyin Abraham, a Nigerian actress.

Toyin Ibrahim took to her social media pages to announce the acquisition.

“Hello fam! I’m so happy to let you know that Netflix has got my movie, Fate of Alakada. So, to all my abroad fans and those who missed the chance to see it at the cinemas, please go and subscribe/renew your Netflix subscriptions now because Fate of Alakada is coming to Netflix soonest,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Tell one, tell all. I love you guys so much. Thanks for always supporting me. Ẹsé mo dúpẹ́.”

The movie was one of the most popular movies to be watched in 2020.

About Author

Netflix Acquires ‘Fate Of Alakada’
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

