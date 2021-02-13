Netflix Acquires ‘Fate Of Alakada’

February 13, 2021 23

Netflix, a popular US streaming service, has acquired ‘Fate of Alakada’, a 2020 movie by Toyin Abraham, a Nigerian actress.

Toyin Ibrahim took to her social media pages to announce the acquisition.

“Hello fam! I’m so happy to let you know that Netflix has got my movie, Fate of Alakada. So, to all my abroad fans and those who missed the chance to see it at the cinemas, please go and subscribe/renew your Netflix subscriptions now because Fate of Alakada is coming to Netflix soonest,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Tell one, tell all. I love you guys so much. Thanks for always supporting me. Ẹsé mo dúpẹ́.”

The movie was one of the most popular movies to be watched in 2020.

