NETCO MD Launches Books On Fuel Scarcity

February 17, 20220136

The Managing Director, National Engineering and Technical Company Limited, Mr Johnson Awoyomi, has launched three new books on the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

According to a statement, the books are: ‘The Cost of Fuel Scarcity in Nigeria’; ‘Cost Engineering and Cost Control of Medium to Major Capital Projects’ and ‘Maximising Government Net Revenue in the Oil and Gas Industry – Cost engineering perspectives.

Furthermore, prior to being the MD of NETCO, Awoyomi served in various capacities such as the group general manager of the Engineering and Technology Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, and senior technical assistant to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

The statement highlighted that the book on fuel subsidy “provides a comprehensive answer to the cost of fuel scarcity for a country like Nigeria using the principles of total cost management and whether the cost of fuel scarcity is sustainable or not as well as proffer solutions such as deregulation or not.”

It said the book also “focuses on renewable energy such as wind, solar, hydrogen, carbon dioxide among others and also provides some short and long-term remedies to deal with the perpetual monster called ‘fuel scarcity.”

The statement said the Group Managing Director, NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, was the chief launcher of the books.

It said Kyari commended the author in a virtual address for addressing some of the issues affecting the oil and gas industry in the books as well as various efforts he put in at various times to help address the problems of fuel scarcity in the country.

He said the books would help future generations to understand some of the issues confronting the industry.

17-Year-Old Carl Mwangi Crowned Winner Of InterswitchSPAK 2.0 Edition
NETCO MD Launches Books On Fuel Scarcity
