NETCO: Empowering Youths Via Vocational Skills

January 31, 2022 23

The National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd., has created vocational skills to contribute to national development, reiterating its commitment to empowering youths in its host community.

Its Managing Director, Mr Johnson Awoyomi, pledged last Friday at the graduation ceremony of 13 youths from Iru Community in Victoria Island Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

The “Batch B Netcropreneur” beneficiaries were trained for three months at the Oluponna Fish Farming and Resource Foundation (OFFER) Centre, Iwo, in Osun State.

The graduands were trained on Agribusiness (crop and livestock farming), Information Communication Technology, and Catering and Craft.

Executive Director, Services, NETCO, Mr Ahmad Kigo, represented by Awoyomi, said the training was one of the company’s many Corporate Social Responsibility services.

“We can solve many problems if we adopt the skills acquisition method.

“We can curb unemployment, create wealth and tackle insecurity which is the present focus of the Federal Government.

“If our youths are empowered, there will be fewer security challenges. So, we are doing this not only for the Iru community but also for the benefit of the entire nation,” he said.

Awoyomi added that the ICT, agriculture, and event management skills were highly demanded and would greatly benefit them.

According to him, government alone cannot do everything; hence, citizens need to play their parts in nation-building.

He, therefore, charged the graduands to take advantage of the opportunity to develop themselves and their community.

Group General Manager, NNPC Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Garba Deen Muhammad, said NNPC and its subsidiaries would continue to support CSR programmes that touch the lives of millions of Nigerians.

Muhammad, represented by Mrs Doris Ohia, Manager, Community Impact Investment, NNPC, thanked the OFFER Centre for the quality of vocational training given to the graduands.

Rev. Fr. Bernard Azeez, the Rector of the institute, said the graduands were taken through rigorous training on business development that would enable them successfully run small and medium scale enterprises.

They have become professionals in their respective fields and should imbibe the knowledge learnt from the training by being worthy ambassadors of OFFER Centre, Azeez said.

Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan Archdiocese, Most. Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, represented by Rev. Fr. Felix Akinyode, admonished the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity to give back to society.

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, represented by Chief Bashir Afolami, lauded the cordial relationship between NETCO and the community.

He said the palace would continue to emphasise building the youths’ capacity through collaboration with organisations and companies operating within the area.

Responding on behalf of the graduands, Mr Sodiq Malik thanked NETCO and OFFER Centre for their opportunity, promising that they would use it for the nation’s good.