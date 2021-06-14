Netanyahu’s 12 Year Rule As Israel’s PM Ends

fbpx
June 14, 2021
Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has been removed after 12 years in power.

Israel’s parliament on Sunday voted for a new coalition government which will be led by Naftali Bennett, head of right-wing party Yamina.

It took a rotational agreement and an alliance between left-wing, centrist and right-wing parties; to bring Netanyahu’s rule to an end,

Bennett was sworn in as Prime Minister and will lead the coalition of eight parties after a close 60-59 vote.

As part of the coalition deal, Bennett will be the Prime Minister until 2023 and Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid, will take charge for another two years.

Netanyahu is the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history with a record of five terms.

He was first elected as prime minister from 1996 to 1999, then continuously from 2009 to 2021.

