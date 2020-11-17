Nestle SA Acquires Additional Unit of Nestle Nigeria Plc’s Shares Worth ₦300.89 million

November 17, 2020 21

Nestlé Nigeria Plc, the largest consumer goods company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), has notified the Exchange that Nestle S.A.- its parent company, has acquired 214,924 additional units of its ordinary shares, worth ₦300.89 million.

In line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange policy on insider dealing, the formal disclosure was made by the Company’s Secretary, Bode Ayeku.

Mr. Ayeku disclosed that Nestlé S.A acquired the additional 214,924 units of Nestle Nigeria Plc shares in a single transaction, at an average share price of ₦1.400 per share.

This put the total consideration for the shares purchased by the parent company at ₦300,893,600.00.

In line with the information contained in the financial statements of the company as of 30th September 2020, the company had exactly 792,656,252 shares outstanding, with Nestlé S.A being the majority shareholder with 525,537,201 units – 66.30% of the total shares of the company outstanding.

The purchase of the shares of Nestlé Nigeria further cements Nestlé S.A’s position as the majority shareholder of the company.

Hence, with the purchase of 214,924 additional units, Nestlé S.A’s ownership percentage of Nestlé Nigeria is now put at 66.33%.

Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange to aid transparency.

Nestlé Nigeria’s shares opened the trading session on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday, November 16, 2020, at ₦1450.00 per share. This price, however, is 89.67% higher than its 52-week low of ₦764.90.