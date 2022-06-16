NERC To Commence Second Phase Of Mass Metering In August

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) will begin the second phase (Phase One) of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) in August 2022.

Nathan Shatti, the commissioner, finance and management service made this known while saying the commission has received bids from 45 local meter manufacturers to participate in the programme and was currently reviewing them.

Shatti said the procurement process for the second phase started in early 2022, adding that NERC was currently reviewing the capacity of the manufacturers.

“Our target is to install four million meters for customers. From our experience in phase zero, we want to make sure that the manufacturers can deliver before allocation is made,” he said.

“I am sure that we will be able to finish the assessment by the end of this month and it will be finalised by the Procurement Implementation Unit.

“We are hoping that before the end of August, we will begin to see meters from our local manufacturers going to the electricity distribution companies and then to end-user customers.”