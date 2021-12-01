NERC To Commence Installation Of Prepaid Meters in Q1 2022 – Sanusi Garba

December 1, 2021 154

The Nigeria‘s Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has stated that the second phase (Phase One) of the National Mass Metering Program will commence in the first quarter of 2022.

This was disclosed by the President of NERC, Sanusi Garba, during an interactive session with journalists on Tuesday in Lagos.

Garba stated that about 980,000 electricity customers provided with meters across the country under Phase Zero, which was designated by the Federal Government on October 30, 2020.

He also stated that the target of Phase One was to serve prepaid meters to four million customers so as to reduce the metering gap in the country.

Garba said: “For phase one, which is four million meters, a Project Implementation Unit has been established.

“That unit is going to carry out the competitive acquisition by the local meter manufacturers to supply the meters.

“You have to go through a competitive process to get good value for money. We don’t want a situation where manufacturers unilaterally decide the price. That is about to start now. “

He also stated that the NERC was certain that phase one would commence in the first quarter of 2022.

“As you all know, these meters have components that are largely imported and it takes time to ship clear customs, and for NMMP meters to be available,” Garba said.

He also provided explanation why the Meters Asset Providers (MAP) scheme and the NMMP by Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) was being implemented together.

He said that the NMMP did not end the MAP scheme because MAP providers already had existing agreements with DisCos to supply them with meters.

“Now we decided that the MAP should run at the same time as the NMMP with a very clear structure.

“The reason we have asked MAP to continue is that the measurement gap is so large and it will take two to three years to close the measurement gap.

“So if you are a consumer today and are eager to get a meter, then you don’t need to wait for the NMMP meter, which is free.

“You can go the MAP route and get your meter right away and get your money back through the DisCos energy credit,” Garba said.

He said DisCos, by regulations guiding the industry, were allowed to obtain financing to provide meters to customers.

According to him, the World Bank is also providing a loan for additional meters to Nigerians to close the measurement gap of about eight million.

“This is to ensure that all Nigerians over the next two to three years are fully measured and that the estimated billing story comes to an end,” Garba said.