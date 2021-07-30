NERC Proposes Fine For DisCos Over Wrongful Disconnection

July 30, 2021 96

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has stated that it is seeking to introduce fines for wrongful disconnection of customers from power supply by electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

The electricity regulatory commission disclosed this on its website with the subject “Consultation Paper on Review of Customer Protection Regulations in The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI)”, signed by Sanusi Garba, its chairman.

The paper suggests that any DisCo that disconnects a consumer’s access to electricity in violation of the proposed regulation will be committing an offense and is liable upon conviction to pay the customer a penalty.

The various penalties stipulated in the proposal are; residential N1,000, commercial N1,500, and industrial N2,000.

READ ALSO: Danbatta: NCC Committed To Partnering With Stakeholders On Development Of Broadband Technology

“A DisCo which disconnects a customer supply in violation of these regulators shall compensate the customer on the equivalent of 100 percent daily energy Cap for every day the wrongful disconnection lasts,” NERC said.

“This shall be determined based on the previous month bill or consumption,

“ In the event of a property left unoccupied for a period of time following the exit of the occupant, a new occupant of a premises should contact the DisCo on their first day of moving into the premises.

“Which the DisCos should take into consideration for billing such customers.”

The commission stated that failure by a new occupant to inform the DisCo of the commencement date, it shall be deemed to be a continuation of the old occupant regime.

NERC stated that the new occupant of a property will bear responsibility for the existing bills.

“The paper proposed that when a DisCo has overcharged a customer, it should advice the customer in writing within five days of becoming aware of the error,” NERC added.

“And should repay the amount by crediting the exact amount of the overcharge to the customers’ next bill.

“On the other hand, NERC has proposed that, in the case of undercharge from incorrect billing, the DisCos may establish the undercharge and recover the amount for not less than three months.

“On replacement of faulty or obsolete meter, NERC said that a meter shall be considered faulty and not in compliance with the Distribution Metering Code, if it is determined that any part on that metering system does not comply with the code.”