NERC Orders DISCOs To Suspend New Electricity Tariff for 2 Weeks

September 30, 2020 18

The 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) in Nigeria have been ordered to suspend the September 1 tariff increase for two weeks.

In a directive from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the DISCOs are to with immediate effect suspend the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2020 signed by Prof James Momoh, the NERC’s Chairman.

The suspension followed a joint communiqué issued by the Federal Government and the Labour Unions.

The Federal Government agreed the recent review in electricity tariffs would be suspended by the commission for a period of 14 days to further consultations and finalisation of negotiations between the parties.

The order by NERC said that from Sept 28 to Oct 11 the DisCos must revert all charges to the tariff existing as of Aug 31.

Below is the communique as sent out by the NERC.

Source: Channels TV