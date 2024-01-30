NERC Issues New Power Generation, Distribution Licences

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has granted two power licences to the Alaro Connect Free Zone Enterprise, located at Alaro City in Epe, Lagos State. These licences authorize the enterprise to both generate and distribute electricity within the confines of the free zone.

NERC announced the issuance of the licences through a statement released on its official platform on Monday. The first licence enables the Alaro Connect Free Zone Enterprise to engage in Embedded Electricity Generation, with a capacity of 10 megawatts. This generation activity is slated for the Alaro City, Northwest Quadrant, situated along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Epe, Lagos.

The second licence, according to NERC, has been granted for the purpose of independent electricity distribution within Alaro City, thereby providing the enterprise with the authority to manage the distribution of electricity within the specified zone.

In a portion of the statement, NERC explained, “The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued two licences to the Alaro Connect Free Zone Enterprise at Alaro City in Epe, Lagos State, to generate and distribute electricity within the free zone. The purpose of the first licence is for Embedded Electricity Generation of 10 megawatts capacity at the Alaro City, Northwest Quadrant, Lekki-Epe Expressway in Epe, Lagos. NERC granted the second licence for the purpose of Independent Electricity Distribution within Alaro City.”

Representatives of the Alaro Connect Free Zone Enterprise reportedly visited the NERC headquarters on Monday to formally receive the licences from officials of the NERC Legal, Licence, and Compliance Division.