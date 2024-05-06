NERC Cuts Band ‘A’ Electricity Tariff To N206.80 /Kwh

The power rate for Band “A” consumers has been allowed by the Nigerian power Regulatory Commission (NERC) to decrease from N225/kWh to N206.80/kWh.

Band “A” consumers, who were previously paid N225/Kwh, would now pay N206.80/Kwh under the authorized review.

Customers of the band are those who get at least 20 hours of music per day.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) management sent a notification on Monday in Abuja announcing the rate review.

The notification said, We are happy to inform you of the updated pricing for our Band “A” feeders, which will take effect on May 6 and drop from N225/kWh to N206.80.

“We assure customers on our Band ‘A’ feeders of continued availability of electricity supply for 20-24 hours daily. “Please note that the tariffs for Band B, C D and E remain unaffected