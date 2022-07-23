NERC Campaigns To Curb Energy Theft, Signs MOU With NOA

The Electricity Act, which the National Assembly just passed, presents prospects for investment in the industry and consumer protection, according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

It inked an MOU with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to increase awareness campaigns to stop the flood of energy theft in the nation.

Engr. Sanusi Garba, the commission’s chairman, remarked during the signing ceremony.

The MOU was signed a day after the National Assembly approved a bill to modify the Electric Power Reform Act.

“It portends great opportunities for investing in the sector and greater opportunities for consumer protection of Nigerian customers,” Sanusi said.

The MOU will also increase safety knowledge in the business, according to the Commissioner Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Dr Safe Akpeneye.

Aisha Mahmud, the consumer affairs commissioner, stated that the signing of the agreement formalises the long-standing connection between the commission and the agency.

The NOA Director General, Mr Garba Abari, stated in his remarks that the organisation looks forward to accomplishing the agreement’s substance because it is spread over all local government areas of Nigeria and can communicate with all Nigerians in their native languages.