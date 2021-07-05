fbpx
NEPZA, NSC To Collaborate For Development Of Economic Value Chains

July 5, 20210156
The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has declared an interest in a collaborative effort with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to improve various value chains of the economy.

This was noted in a statement made by the Managing Director of NEPZA, Adesoji Adesugba, while congratulating the Executive Secretary, NSC, Emmanuel Jime on his appointment.

Adesugba said, “As the head of the council, you have returned to manage another critical sub-sector of the national economy whose importance is now amplified due to the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“As your agency also regulates dry port operations in Nigeria, we have unique opportunities to collaborate and work together for the development of the various value chains of the economy and bridge economic infrastructural deficit facing the nation.”

He added, “I look forward to working closely with you through multiple partnerships and collaborations to realise the lofty agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari on the non-oil sector of the economy.

“It is with great excitement and pleasure to congratulate you on your appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council by President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a joyful occasion for us and all your associates.

“Your appointment is no doubt a validation of your proven records of national service as a two-term lawmaker and an astute administrator having also served as the Managing Director/CEO of NEPZA, a position I currently occupy.”

