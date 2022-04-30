fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

NEPC Targets Ivory Coast Market To Increase Nigeria’s Export Revenue

April 30, 2022070
MSMEs Need Empowerment To Benefit From AfCFTA - NEPC

Ivory Coast is being targeted by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in order to increase non-oil exports and foreign exchange revenues.

To that end, the NEPC is organizing a made-in-Nigeria goods show in the Ivory Coast (Cote D’Ivoire) to educate Ivorians about the excellence of locally produced items.

The Executive Director of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, spoke in Abuja during the launch of the Made in Nigeria Exhibition and Nigeria-Cote D’Ivoire Excellent Award organised by SCIAYO and Ecomarkket, said the council was interested in boosting Nigeria’s non-oil export earnings.

Yakusak, who was represented by Mr Babatunde Falake, Director, NEPC’s International Export Office, emphasized the importance of non-oil exports in diversifying the economy.

He emphasized the importance of Nigerian exporters capturing the West African market before expanding to other markets, especially now that the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement has been signed.

According to Yakusak, ECOWAS, which has a population of 350 million people and a GDP of $1.48 trillion, is a developing market where Nigerian businesses have yet to make an impact.

The Export Trade House, which was just opened by the NEPC in Cairo, Egypt, would enhance made-in-Nigeria products, lower logistics costs for Nigerian small and medium businesses, and create opportunities for young Nigerians, according to Yakusak.

The trading house, he claimed, will raise foreign exchange inflows into the Nigerian economy at the same time.

Mr Kalilou Traore, the Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire in Nigeria, expressed his country’s desire to strengthen trade and connections with Nigeria.

“Cote d’Ivoire is increasingly interested in strengthening trade and investment with Nigeria, in particular, because of the dynamism of our economies and also of the regional and continental market zone.

“In Nov. 2021, Abidjan hosted the inter-governmental meeting with Nigeria within the framework of the bi-national commission agreement. During this meeting, the authorities of the two countries took stock of their cooperation and signed many cooperation agreements.”

Nigeria’s non-oil exports fell by 39 per cent from N6.914tn to N4.194tn in10 years, according to an analysis of the National Bureau of Statistics’ Foreign Trade Statistics by Financial PUNCH.

Figures showed that the N4.194tn non-oil exports recorded in 2021 were 39.34 per cent lower than the N6.914tn non-oil exports recorded in 2012.

Kano State Contributes Close To 24% Of The Total Milk Produced Locally –Abdullahi 
Related tags :

About Author

NEPC Targets Ivory Coast Market To Increase Nigeria’s Export Revenue
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Senate Rejects $434.7m Request For Road Repairs COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
July 13, 20210773

Senate Rejects $434.7m Request For Road Repairs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Senate has rejected a request made by the Ministry of Works and Housing for $434.7 million in the borrowing plan of the Federal Government for the repai
Read More
April 8, 20163398

CBN Gives Out N16.4bn To Farmers In Kebbi

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disclosed that it has disbursed a sum of of N16.4 billion to 78,000 farmers in Kebbi State since the launch of the Anchor
Read More
January 17, 20130333

AMCON Restructures N1 Trillion Loans

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) yesterday, restructured about N1 trillion loans as part of efforts to recover its debt. The amount repre
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.