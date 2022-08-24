NEPC Pledges Continuous Technical Support To Export Firms

In an effort to further diversify the economy, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) at a capacity-building workshop has pledged ongoing technical support for those operating export firms, even at the local level.

Benson Oseni, the Osogbo Export Assistant Officer of NEPC, provided this promise at the workshop for 113 cashew growers held in Osogbo, Osun state, and organised by the Council in partnership with Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, Ilorin. B

Oseni noted that the council was intent on building the ability of Nigeria’s cashew farmers and processors, who had previously stated that small and medium-sized businesses could create a significant portion of new jobs for economic cooperation.

He maintained that improved capacity would ensure that quality standard agricultural practices for cashew nuts processing were followed to make the products ready for the demands of the international market.

“NEPC will not relent in giving technical and other necessary supports to stakeholders in the export business as part of efforts at promoting their business even at the grassroots level,” Oseni said.

Speaking on the best possible way to preserve cashew nuts, Dr Akintoye Olagbaju, who represented NSPRI at the event, called on the participants to embrace best practices to make their products acceptable at the international market.