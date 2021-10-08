NEPC Offers N400n Grant To Tony Elumelu Foundation Alumni

October 8, 2021 55

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has offered N400 million grant to the Alumni of Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) to boost non-oil export.

An agreement was signed by both parties at the Export House in Abuja where the Alumni from the TEF network shared their business success stories with the Executive Director/CEO NEPC, Olusegun Awolowo.

Awolowo, said, “NEPC is delighted to embark on this journey with The Tony Elumelu Foundation as we jointly create an army of exporters to drive non-oil exports and promote the diversification of Nigeria’s export portfolio for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

“We hope that this grant of N400 million to the Foundation targeted specifically for Nigerian entrepreneurs will spur other governments in Africa to support the Foundation in its audacious drive to create tens of thousands of entrepreneurs across the continent of Africa.”

READ ALSO: Moderna To Build Vaccine Factory In Africa

The CEO of The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Ms Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, said, “We are very excited to have been identified by the NEPC/ EEFP as a reputable organization to partner with to empower 50 young Nigerian entrepreneurs with easy access to foreign markets and a one-of-a-kind opportunity to show the rest of the world the quality of minds and products that we have in Nigeria.

“Over the years we have provided targeted technical assistance and support, equipping entrepreneurs with resources that capacitate them to transform the continent similar to our objective with launching TEFConnect, a digital platform that enables market linkages for African entrepreneurs.”