fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYEntrepreneurshipNEWSLETTER

NEPC Offers N400n Grant To Tony Elumelu Foundation Alumni

October 8, 2021055
NEPC Offers N400n Grant To Tony Elumelu Foundation Alumni

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has offered N400 million grant to the Alumni of Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) to boost non-oil export.

An agreement was signed by both parties at the Export House in Abuja where the Alumni from the TEF network shared their business success stories with the Executive Director/CEO NEPC, Olusegun Awolowo.

Awolowo, said, “NEPC is delighted to embark on this journey with The Tony Elumelu Foundation as we jointly create an army of exporters to drive non-oil exports and promote the diversification of Nigeria’s export portfolio for inclusive and sustainable economic growth. 

“We hope that this grant of N400 million to the Foundation targeted specifically for Nigerian entrepreneurs will spur other governments in Africa to support the Foundation in its audacious drive to create tens of thousands of entrepreneurs across the continent of Africa.”

READ ALSO: Moderna To Build Vaccine Factory In Africa

The CEO of The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Ms Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, said, “We are very excited to have been identified by the NEPC/ EEFP as a reputable organization to partner with to empower 50 young Nigerian entrepreneurs with easy access to foreign markets and a one-of-a-kind opportunity to show the rest of the world the quality of minds and products that we have in Nigeria. 

“Over the years we have provided targeted technical assistance and support, equipping entrepreneurs with resources that capacitate them to transform the continent similar to our objective with launching TEFConnect, a digital platform that enables market linkages for African entrepreneurs.”

About Author

NEPC Offers N400n Grant To Tony Elumelu Foundation Alumni
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Google Urges Workers To Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Extends Remote Work BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVID-19 NewsINTERNATIONAL
July 29, 20210625

Google Urges Workers To Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Extends Remote Work

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Google on Wednesday decelerated its plan to get campuses up and running and urged workers returning to offices to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Spikes in
Read More
National Assembly Lacks Powers To Summon Buhari - Malami COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
January 24, 20200325

AGF, Abubakar Malami Insists Amotekun is ‘Illegal’

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, says Amotekun, a regional security outfit established by governors of the south-west remains illegal. M
Read More
NSE BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 2, 20180206

FMDQ Trades $10.38billion FX Futures as 18th Contract Matures

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The FMDQ OTC has so far traded OTC FX Futures contracts worth $10.38 billion, as the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, sustained its commitment to the market. A
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.