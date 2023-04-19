NEMA Receives 107 Nigerians Stranded In Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) stated on Tuesday that 107 Nigerians who were trapped in Tripoli, Libya, have been rescued.

The returnees arrived in the country on an Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with the registration number 5A-DMG, which landed at 3:55 p.m. at the Cargo Wing of Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Ikeja.

They were greeted by Mustapha Ahmed, Director General of NEMA, who was represented by Mr Aziz Afunku, Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer.

A male and female infant were among the returns. There were five females and three males among the children.

According to the NEMA chief, 105 stranded Nigerians have been returned, with an additional 281 being assisted back to the nation in March 2023.

So far, 259 Nigerians have been helped to return to the country by April 2023.

This is despite the fact that, since 2017, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has been supporting distressed Nigerians stranded in Libya to return home with the help of international partners.

