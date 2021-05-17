fbpx
NEXIT: Why N-Power Batches A, B Beneficiaries Are Unable To Access Portal

May 17, 20210114
Since the launching of the NEXIT portal by the Federal Government, many N-Power beneficiaries trying to exit the programme have been unable to access the portal.

The portal was created to “determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs.”

Beneficiaries were informed that access to the portal would be restricted to those who failed to input their information.

This was after the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development shared an email update form with beneficiaries.

They were urged to “Change your email address or have issues related to email not functioning or you do not have access to it or can’t log in.”

Recently, an ‘Error 403’ pops up on the screen when users try to access it; the message that displays states”Error 403 – This web app is stopped. The web app you have attempted to reach is currently stopped and does not accept any requests. Please try to reload the page or visit it again soon. If you are the web app administrator, please find the common 403 error scenarios and resolution here. For further troubleshooting tools and recommendations, please visit Azure Portal.”

Although the reason for the error is undetermined, the Special Assistant, Media & Publicity to the Hon Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem, urged applicants, early last month, to visit https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng to apply.

N-Power Supported By Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government announced that there were 22,647 beneficiaries from a scope of government programmes including N-Power beneficiaries, at its sensitisation workshop “organised to review experiences, gather strategies needed post-N-Power programme,” as disclosed by the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Yetunde Arobieke.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

