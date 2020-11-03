NECO to Resume Examinations on November 9, 2020

November 3, 2020 166

The National Examinations Council (NECO) announces that its 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) that was earlier postponed on October 25th will resume on November 9, 2020.

According to NAN, Azeez Sani, NECO’s spokesman, broke the news in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Please kindly visit @OfficialNecoNG for the Press Release In full. pic.twitter.com/C2QYmWhLqB — National Examinations Council (NECO) (@Neconigeria) November 2, 2020

The exam body said the development was consequent upon evaluation of the situation that necessitated the indefinite postponement of the exercise earlier.

It added that the time-table for the new arrangement will be made available to the general public from Wednesday 4th November 2020.

“The council was constrained to postpone the examinations indefinitely on Monday 25th October 2020 due to security challenges occasioned by the #EndSARS protests which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country,” the statement read.

“Following the return of normalcy in the states and FCT, the examinations will now continue with a new time-table from Monday 9th November 2020 to Saturday 28th November 2020.

“This new timetable will be made available to the general public, schools, and candidates from Wednesday 4th November 2020. The Time-Table can also be seamlessly downloaded from the NECO official website: www.neco.gov.ng.”

The council appreciated the general public and candidates for their patience and understanding during the period the examination was suspended and assured the general public of quality service in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities at all times.