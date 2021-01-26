fbpx
NECO Selects New Date For 2020 SSCE Exam

January 26, 2021019
The National Examination Council (NECO) announces February 8 as the new date for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Azeez Sani, the Head, Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, in a statement on Tuesday, said the new dates follow requests by external candidates to be given more time to complete their registration process for the examination.

He said, “Thus, the examination which was earlier scheduled to commence on Monday 1st February 2021 and end on Wednesday 3rd March 2021 will now start on Monday 8th February 2021 and end on Wednesday 10th March 2021.

“The Council hereby informs those candidates, who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the ENDSARS protests in some states, to take note of these new dates and report for the examination accordingly at their various examination centers to be designated”.

Mr. Sani advised all candidates to access the revised Examination Time Table on the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.

“All candidates, stakeholders, and the general public are to take note of the above information”.

