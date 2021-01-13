fbpx
NECO 2020: How To Check Result Without Scratch Card

January 13, 2021018
The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Wednesday announced the release of internal 2020 Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) results.

The Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma, announced this at the NECO Headquarters in Minna on Wednesday.

NATIONAL EXAMINATIONS COUNCIL (NECO)
A PRESS BRIEFING ON THE RELEASE OF 2020 SENIOR SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATIONS (SSCE) INTERNAL RESULTS, HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 13TH JANUARY, 2021 AT THE BOARD ROOM, NECO HEADQUARTERS, MINNA, NIGER STATE @NigEducation

pic.twitter.com/dlyJC9ztC1— National Examinations Council (NECO) (@OfficialNecoNG) January 13, 2021

The Council also derecognised 12 schools for their involvement in mass cheating and whole school cases of malpractice.

He said the schools derecognised include four schools in Adamawa, two in Kaduna, two in Kastina, Two in Niger, one in Taraba and one in FCT.

How To CheckNECO 2020 Result

Below are five steps to check your NECO results:

1.Go to NECO result portal at https://result.neco.gov.ng.

2.Select your exam year i.e 2020

3.Select your exam type i.e SSCE INTERNAL (JUN/JUL)

4.Enter your token number and registration number in the appropriate columns.

5.Finally, click on the ‘Check Result’ button to access your result.

How To Purchase NECO Token

1. Visit the NECO Result page: result.neco.gov.ng  

screenshot-neco-result.flexisaf-dev.com-2019.03.11-14-47-15.jpg

2. Click on PURCHASE TOKEN button

screenshot-neco-result.flexisaf-dev.com-2019.03.11-14-52-00.jpg

3. Enter your login details. If you have not yet registered see Register an account

screenshot-result.neco.gov.ng-2019.03.11-12-10-43.jpg

4. Click on ‘PURCHASE TOKEN’ either on the side menu or on your Dashboard.

screenshot-neco-result.flexisaf-dev.com-2019.03.11-14-54-50__1_.jpg

5. Enter the number of tokens you wish to buy and click on PAY NOW

screenshot-neco-result.flexisaf-dev.com-2019.03.11-15-01-15.jpg

6. A receipt will be shown next, tick the box to confirm payment and click PROCEED TO PAY

screenshot-neco-result.flexisaf-dev.com-2019.03.11-12-58-23.jpg

7. You’ll be redirected to the Remita payment page, choose your type of payment whether Card, Bank Branch, Account, Internet Banking, Pocket Money. Once you’ve chosen your preferred payment method click SUBMIT.

screenshot-remitademo.net-2019.03.11-14-24-33.jpg

8. Once payment is confirmed, you’ll be taken back to your account where you’ll see your purchased tokens listed out on the right-hand side of the screen, click GO TO TOKENS, to view all tokens.

screenshot-neco-result.flexisaf-dev.com-2019.03.11-15-19-27.jpg

9. View all purchased tokens by clicking on MY TOKENS

screenshot-neco-result.flexisaf-dev.com-2019.03.11-15-37-24.jpg

NECO 2020: How To Check Result Without Scratch Card
