NECO Releases SSCE 2020 External Result

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the external candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).
This was announced on Thursday by Professor Godswill Obioma, the Registrar of the Council.
Obioma disclosed that a total of 41,459 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 39,503 candidates sat for the examination.
He explained that a total of 26, 277 candidates obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics while 34,014 candidates also obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.
This was announced by Azeez Sani, the council's spokesperson in a statement on Thursday.
Professor Obioma disclosed that 6,465 cases of examination malpractice were recorded in the 2020 SSCE External as against 17,004 cases in 2019.
