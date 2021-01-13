fbpx
NECO Releases 2020 Results

NECO Releases 2020 Results

January 13, 2021
NECO Releases 2020 Results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Wednesday announced the release of internal Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) results with a two percent rise of candidates who made five credits and above in all subjects.

The Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma, announced this at the NECO Headquarters in Minna on Wednesday.

The Council also derecognised 12 schools for their involvement in mass cheating and whole school cases of malpractice.

He said the schools derecognised include four schools in Adamawa, two in Kaduna, two in Kastina, Two in Niger, one in Taraba and one in FCT.

He added that 24 supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with noncandidates to write answers on chalkboards.

Meanwhile, all Candidates who wrote the last NECO or any other O’level examination are advised to be wary of internet fraudsters.

Authorities say no one can help upgrade results.

Future candidates are encouraged “to study hard for their examination, as that is the only honourable way to success.”

NECO vowed that it would continue to strive hard to protect the integrity of its examinations.

About Author

NECO Releases 2020 Results
Aina Adepeju
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

