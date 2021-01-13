NECO Releases 2020 Results

January 13, 2021 34

The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Wednesday announced the release of internal Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) results with a two percent rise of candidates who made five credits and above in all subjects.

The Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma, announced this at the NECO Headquarters in Minna on Wednesday.

NATIONAL EXAMINATIONS COUNCIL (NECO)

A PRESS BRIEFING ON THE RELEASE OF 2020 SENIOR SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATIONS (SSCE) INTERNAL RESULTS, HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 13TH JANUARY, 2021 AT THE BOARD ROOM, NECO HEADQUARTERS, MINNA, NIGER STATE @NigEducation



The Council also derecognised 12 schools for their involvement in mass cheating and whole school cases of malpractice.

He said the schools derecognised include four schools in Adamawa, two in Kaduna, two in Kastina, Two in Niger, one in Taraba and one in FCT.

He added that 24 supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with noncandidates to write answers on chalkboards.

Meanwhile, all Candidates who wrote the last NECO or any other O’level examination are advised to be wary of internet fraudsters.

Authorities say no one can help upgrade results.

Future candidates are encouraged “to study hard for their examination, as that is the only honourable way to success.”

NECO vowed that it would continue to strive hard to protect the integrity of its examinations.