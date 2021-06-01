fbpx
NECO Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma Is Dead

June 1, 20210109
Police Says Godswill Obioma Was Not Killed By Gunmen

Professor Godswill Obioma the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Examination Council (NECO) is dead.

According to THISDAY, a reliable source close to the family disclosed that the deceased died in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the source, minutes after Obioma returned to his Minna residence late on Monday, his cousin found him on the floor in his bedroom.

It was learnt that the NECO boss was immediately take to Abuja for treatment.

THISDAY reports that Obioma’s death was confirmed at the National Hospital.

The police are yet to confirm the incident.

More to follow…

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

