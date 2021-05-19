fbpx
NECO Postpones 2021 National Common Entrance Examination To June 5

May 19, 2021085
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has pushed back the date for the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges to Saturday, June 5, 2021.

The Head Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Azeez Sani. made the announcement via a statement on Wednesday.

Azeez stated that “The Examination which was initially scheduled for Saturday 29th May 2021, was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination”.

He advised that candidates, parents, guardians, and relevant stakeholders should be aware of the change in the date for the examination.

Azeez also disclosed that the registration of applicants seeking admission remains ongoing till the new date of the examination, hence candidates, parents, and guardians are urged to obtain the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.

The examination, which is usually slated for May and June, was shifted to October in 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission enjoined stakeholders to encourage more admission seekers to register for the examination.

NECO Postpones 2021 National Common Entrance Examination To June 5
