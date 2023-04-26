NECO Forced To Reschedule Entrance Exam Due To Low Registration

The 2023 National Common Entrance Examinations (NCEE) have been rescheduled by the National Examinations Council (NECO) for Saturday, June 3, 2023.

NECO spokesman Azeez Sani announced the postponing of the exam in a brief statement on Wednesday, basing the decision on the low registration rate.

The examination, which admits candidates to Federal Unity Colleges across the federation, was supposed to begin on Saturday, April 29, as previously announced.

States with low registration, according to Sani, will be given the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

He asked all applicants, parents, guardians, schools, and key stakeholders to take note of the revised examination date, while also saying that registration for additional candidates will continue until the new examination date.

NECO’s full statement

NECO RESCHEDULES 2023 NATIONAL COMMON ENTRANCE EXAMINATION (NCEE)

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2023 National Common Entrance Examinations (NCEE) which is conducted for admission into Federal Unity Colleges from Saturday 29th April, 2023 to Saturday 3rd June 2023.

The Examination was rescheduled to give States with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

All candidates, parents, guardians, schools and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the

examination.

Azeez Sani

Head Information and Public Relations Division

Savannah Signs Memorandum Of Agreement With The Government Of Cameroon For The 75 MW Bini A Warak Hydroelectric Project READ ALSO