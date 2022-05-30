NECO Extends Registration For 2022 SSCE

May 30, 2022 116

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has on Monday extended the registration period for the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates.

Azeez Sani, NECO’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division made this known on Monday via a statement.

The registration period was initially scheduled to close on Monday 30th May, 2022.



State Ministries of Education, Principals, Commandants and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension after that.



The examination’s council extended the registration deadline for the examination for the year 2022 by three weeks.

The 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) will commence on 27th June, 2022 and end on Friday 12th August, 2022.



Candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination.



