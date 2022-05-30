NECO Extends Registration For 2022 SSCE

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has on Monday extended the registration period for the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates.
Azeez Sani, NECO’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division made this known on Monday via a statement.
The examination’s council extended the registration deadline for the examination for the year 2022 by three weeks.
The registration period which was initially scheduled to close on May 30, 2022 has now been extended to the midnight of June 20.
NECO informed the Ministries of Education, principals, commandants, and other stakeholders in various states and the Federal Capital that there would be no further extension after this.
It revealed that the 2022 NECO SSCE would commence on June 27, 2022 and last till August 12, 2022 adding that candidates would be examined in 76 subjects during the examination.
