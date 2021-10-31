fbpx

NECO Calls On Northern States To Pay Up N2.8bn Outstanding Examination Fees

October 31, 20210111
The Registrar and Chief Executive of National Examination Council (NECO), Prof. Dantani Wushishi, has stated that northern state governments owe the examination body the sum of N2.8 billion.

The Registrar called on the governors of the northern states to, as a matter of urgency, fulfill their commitment by clearing their debts in order for NECO to carry out its responsibilities.

“State governments offer to pay examination fees for candidates from their states but when it comes to the actual payment, they don’t do it, and that has strapped NECO.

“Zamfara, Adamawa, Kano, Gombe, Borno and Niger state governments are owing to the examination body N1.8 billion debt for the students they registered in 2019”, Wushishi told journalists in Minna, yesterday.

He lamented that the majority of the debtor states were yet to remit to it, despite the examination body not withholding the results of the defaulting states in the spirit of mutual respect, togetherness, and understanding.

According to him, the council had engaged the affected states in dialogue towards the amicable resolution of the matter.

According to Wushishi, the defaulting states should be aware that the body paid the staff involved in carrying out the examinations, also, the needed materials were procured for the smooth conduct of the Senior Secondary School Examination.

He, therefore, appealed to the governors of the Northern states to, as a matter of urgency, pay their debts to enable NECO to diligently discharge its responsibilities.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

