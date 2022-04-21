fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS

NECO Announces New Date For National Common Entrance Examination

April 21, 20220105
2021 SSCE Registration Will Not Be Extended - NECO

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for admissions into federal unity colleges.

The examinations which was scheduled for 23rd April 2022 has been postponed till May 7, 2022.

The postponement was due to the low registration of candidates and the new dates announced; giving more parents and guardians the opportunity to register their wards for the examination.

In a statement by the Head of Information and Public Relations Divison, Azeez Sani, he enjoined “… candidates, parents, guardians, and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.

“Candidates, parents, and guardians are advised to download the new Examination TimeTable from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng”, the statement added.

KingMakers Appoints New Chief Operations Officer for BetKing Nigeria, Adim Isiakpona

About Author

NECO Announces New Date For National Common Entrance Examination
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

CBN To Sanction Banks For Aiding Circulation Of Mutilated Notes BANKING & FINANCENEWS
November 17, 20210651

CBN Released N3trn Loans To Firms, Households in One Year, Says Emefiele

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has disclosed that the Central Bank of Nigeria has so far released about N3 trillion
Read More
July 21, 20140249

‘Be Careful, Internet Fraudsters On The Prowl’ -Enterprise Bank

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Enterprise Bank Limited has alerted its MasterCard holders on protecting their cards against the trending Internet fraudsters by subscribing to MasterCard S
Read More
May 6, 20150260

How BoI Posted Massive Profit Of N5.6 Billion In 2014

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bank of Industry (BoI) has posted a profit after tax (PAT)  of N5.19 billion at the end of the December, 2014 financial year, representing  an increase by 1
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.